MANILA – Nico Bolzico teased his wife Solenn Heussaff after he met her crush, French actor Lucas Bravo, on Saturday night.

Through a post via Instagram Story, Bolzico shared his photo with Bravo which he accompanied with a witty caption.

“Met my wife’s crush last night! He is way better looking than me! @lucasnbravo stay away from my wife!” Bolzico said in jest.

Bravo is currently in Manila as part of the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Philippines and France’s diplomatic relations.

He attended the 25th French Film Festival opening this weekend at Greenbelt Cinema in Makati, along with multi-awarded French actress Isabelle Huppert.

Bravo rose to fame as the chef in the international hit series "Emily In Paris."

He is also part of the romantic-comedy movie “Ticket to Paradise” headlined by Hollywood A-listers George Clooney and Julia Roberts.

FROM THE ARCHIVE