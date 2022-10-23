MANILA – Heaven Peralejo turned to social media to express how elated she is to be part of the upcoming ABS-CBN series “Linlang.”

On Instagram, Peralejo shared last week a series of photos and videos with her fellow cast members during the press conference for the series.

“It's such an honor to be casted in a teleserye with such a unique script and powerful casts,” she captioned her post.

Peralejo said this is the first time she was a given a role like this and she is more than excited to begin working on it.

“First time ko pong gampanan ang ganitong klaseng character kaya’t malaking pasasalamat sa @dreamscapeph sa oportunidad at pagtitiwala,” she said.

Teasing her followers to anticipate “Linlang,” Peralejo said: “Isa sa mga teleseryeng hindi niyo dapat palagpasin! Abangan #Linlang 2023!”

A Dreamscape Entertainment production, “Linlang” will be headlined Paulo Avelino, Kim Chiu, JM de Guzman and Maricel Soriano.

Also joining the series are Ruby Ruiz, Jaime Fabregas, Raymond Bagatsing, Vance Larena, Adrian Lindayag, Race Matias, Anji Salvacion and Kice.

The series will be directed by Jojo Saguin and Mannny Palo.

