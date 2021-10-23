Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez are now married

Photo from Nelwin Uy Photography's Instagram account

MANILA— Actress Carla Abellena and her long-time boyfriend actor Tom Rodriguez are now married.

Abellana and Rodriguez exchanged their “I dos” on Saturday.

The actress looked radiant in her wedding dress as she walked down the aisle, based on the initial photo uploaded by Pat Dy.

In another post of photographer Nelwin Uy, the newlyweds were seen flaunting their wedding rings together.

Last Wednesday, the celebrity couple shared photos from their prenuptial shoot, indicating a nearing wedding date.

On Instagram, Abellana and Rodriguez posted snaps showing them all smiles in formal wear outdoors.

“Who knew prenup shoots would be this much fun? Well, with this dream team, it just is!” Rodriguez wrote.

Earlier in October, Abellana was treated by her friends to a bachelorette party.

The actress shared photos from the intimate gathering, while assuring that safety protocols were followed.

“The closest to a ‘bachelorette party’ I could get during this pandemic. Everyone was antigen-tested first. Wasn’t a party because it was just a quick segue from a plated Italian dinner. Open air at a co-actor’s house for proper air circulation. Everyone vaccinated. Wholesome,” she said.

Abellana and Rodriguez announced their engagement just last March though the actor popped the question in October last year.

Abellana has been dating Rodriguez, a former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, since 2014.

