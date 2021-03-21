Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez are now engaged

MANILA – Carla Abellana and Tom Rodriguez are engaged.

The couple announced it in their respective Instagram pages on Sunday, sharing photos of Abellana’s engagement ring.

“A million times, YES,” Abella wrote in the caption.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, quoted Nobel Prize winner Pablo Neruda and wrote: “I love you without knowing how, or when, or from where. I love you simply, without problems or pride: I love you in this way because I do not know any other way of loving but this…”

According to a post by Nice Print Photography, Abellana and Rodriguez got engaged in October.

The two were immediate congratulated by their celebrity friends including Heart Evangelista, Erich Gonzales, Rayver Cruz, Jodi Sta. Maria, Solenn Heussaff and many others.

Rodriguez, a former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, has been dating Abellana since 2014.

