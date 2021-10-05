MANILA – Carla Abellana was treated by her friends to a bachelorette party ahead of tying the knot with her boyfriend, actor Tom Rodriguez.

On Instagram, Abellana shared photos from the intimate gathering, while assuring that safety protocols were followed.

“The closest to a ‘bachelorette party’ I could get during this pandemic. Everyone was antigen-tested first. Wasn’t a party because it was just a quick segue from a plated Italian dinner. Open air at a co-actor’s house for proper air circulation. Everyone vaccinated. Wholesome,” she said.

According to Abellana, all the smiles and laughter as seen in the photos were real because she seriously thought she would not even get to have such send-off party.

“I have the funniest and sweetest co-stars and director. THANK YOU,” she said before tagging Valeen Montenegro, Max Collins, Ina Feleo, Rocco Nacino and Luis Hontiveros, among others.

In another post, Abellana described the surprise as “one for the books.”

Abellana and Rodriguez announced their engagement just last March but the actor popped the question in October last year.

Abellana has been dating Rodriguez, a former “Pinoy Big Brother” housemate, since 2014.