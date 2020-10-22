'The Hows of Us' coming to iTunes, Google Play

Filipino blockbuster film "The Hows of Us" is now available on iTunes Store and soon on Google Play. Handout

MANILA - After making its debut on Netflix this week, Filipino blockbuster film "The Hows of Us" will soon be available on iTunes Store and Google Play.

The 2018 film starring Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla is officially available on iTunes Store starting October 22. It is also coming to Google Play on November 3.

Aside from these platforms, the film is also available on Amazon Prime Video.

The romance drama broke box-office records when it was released in 2018, with over P800 million in ticket sales worldwide.

The Cathy Garcia-Molina film follows the story of Primo (Padilla) and George (Bernardo), whose long-term relationship becomes increasingly marred with personal differences and challenges.

ABS-CBN’s entire library of past and present movies and TV shows are meanwhile available to stream on demand via iWant TFC.