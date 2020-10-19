‘The Hows of Us,’ ‘Exes Baggage’ coming to Netflix

‘The Hows of Us’ and ‘Exes Baggage’ were both originally released in 2018. Star Cinema/ Instagram: @jose_liwanag

MANILA — Here are two romance blockbusters to add to your watch list this weekend.

Star Cinema’s “The Hows of Us” and Black Sheep’s “Exes Baggage” will be available to stream on Netflix starting October 22, the streaming giant announced on Monday.

The two Kapamilya movies are among the 10 new titles that will be added to Netflix’s library starting this week, alongside the likes of “Bridesmaids,” “The Bourne Identity,” and “About Time.”

Starring Daniel Padilla and Kathryn Bernardo, the romance drama “The Hows of Us” broke box-office records when it was released in 2018, with over P800 million in ticket sales worldwide.

The Cathy Garcia-Molina film follows the story of Primo (Padilla) and George (Bernardo), whose long-term relationship becomes increasingly marred with personal differences and challenges.

Also released in 2018, “Exes Baggage” starred Angelica Panganiban and Carlo Aquino as Pia and Nix, former lovers who reconnect.

The Dan Villegas movie marked the onscreen reunion of Panganiban and Aquino, who also happen to be former sweethearts in real life.

The release of “The Hows of Us” and “Exes Baggage” on Netflix comes amid ABS-CBN’s digital push to distribute its titles to a worldwide audience.

ABS-CBN’s entire library of past and present movies and TV shows are meanwhile available to stream on demand via iWant TFC.