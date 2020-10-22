‘Underground daw’: Angel Locsin responds to military official red-tagging her sister, shows family photo

MANILA — Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin on Thursday responded to a military official who alleged that her sister, Ella Colmenares, is “underground” as a supposed member of the New People’s Army (NPA).

Locsin’s short response was through a photo on Instagram Stories, showing her family celebrating the birthday of her brother, Angelo Colmenares. Included in the family photo is Ella (second form right).

Instagram: @therealangellocsin

“Happy birthday sa bunso namin,” Locsin wrote, tagging Angelo’s account.

Referring to Ella, she added, using a laughing emoji: “With our controversial sister na nasa underground daw sa Quezon.”

The day prior, an official of the government’s National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) named Ella as a supposed sympathizer of the NPA.

Lt. Gen. Antonio Parlade Jr. mentioned Ella as he warned actress Liza Soberano on her ties with Gabriela Youth, after she appeared as a speaker in a webinar about children and women’s welfare hosted by the women’s rights group.

“Liza Soberano, there’s still a chance to abdicate that group,” Parlade said through Facebook.

“If you don’t, you will suffer the same fate as Josephine Anne Lapira @ELLA, former Deputy Secretary General of Gabriela Youth of UP, Manila and defender of women’s rights, even against sexual predators amongst her comrades in the NPA unit she joined which is clearly stated in her handwritten letter addressed to a certain @EMIL.”

Parlade then issued the same warning to Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who has similarly been outspoken on political issues.

“The choice is yours Liza. And so with you Catriona. Don’t follow the path Ka Ella Colmenares (Locsin) took in the underground and NPA Quezon. I am sure Angel Locsin and Neri Colmenares will not tell you this,” he alleged.

Parlade was referring to activist and human rights lawyer, former Bayan Muna Rep. Neri Colmenares, who is a relative of Locsin.

Prior to the controversial red-tagging of Soberano, Locsin, an internationally recognized philanthropist, faced similar attacks due to her activism and critical statements against the government.