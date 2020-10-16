DefendLizaSoberano trends vs red-tagging; actress’ camp responds

Actress Liza Soberano. Instagram: @mickeysee

MANILA — #DefendLizaSoberano ranked among the local trends on Twitter on Thursday, as fans rallied behind the actress in response to circulating vlogs red-tagging her.

The malicious accusations, linking Soberano to the New People’s Army, came after she participated in a webinar organized by Gabriela Youth, where she tearfully urged fellow influencers to speak up on issues affecting women and children.

“This is redtagging!” wrote on Twitter user, who shared a screenshot of a vlog from one Maui Becker depicting Soberano wearing a bandana with the NPA logo.

“I-report natin ang mga ganitong content,” he added. “Hindi lang dapat #DefendLizaSoberano kundi i-defend natin ang lahat ng mga gustong magsalita laban sa administrasiyon na siyang nila-label naman bilang mga ‘terorista.’ #StopTheAttacks.”

Another netizen urged YouTube to take action against “fake news and abusive/harmful behaviors,” as she posted a snap of other videos alleging Soberano has ties with the NPA.

One observed that red-tagging is “exactly what they did to Angel,” referring to Soberano’s fellow Kapamilya actress Angel Locsin, who has similarly been outspoken on political issues. “They are really scared of strong women who use their voices for the voiceless.”

“Resorting to red-tagging just to discredit Liza Soberano and Gabriela Youth’s efforts to raise awareness on women and children’s issues really shows you how a woman’s voice, one that stands firmly with her sisters and her countrymen, makes fascists quiver,” wrote another supporter who used the #DefendLizaSoberano hashtag.

“Imagine deliberately making propaganda to injure an artist's career and jeopardize her life just because she takes a stand on social issues! Takot na takot kayo sa mga palabang kababaihan!” she added.

The red-tagging of Soberano appeared to have reached his manager, Ogie Diaz, who on Friday responded to the vlogger who maliciously linked the actress’ Gabriela Youth appearance to being a supposed member of the NPA.

Without directly identifying the vlogger, Diaz wrote: “Bago mag-red-tag, pa-check up mo muna 'yung ubo at kati ng lalamunan mo. Pa-swab test muna. Baka kung ano na 'yan, teh.”

“Si bakla, detalyado nyang naikwento ang galawan sa bundok ng NPA. Ang nakarating sa akin, galing na pala siya dun. Na-shock nga ako sa kwento sa akin, kalokah. #KayaPala,” he added.

Referring to Soberano’s participation in Gabriela Youth’s webinar, Diaz said: “Me ‘money involved’ daw ba 'yung guesting ng alaga ko? Wala po. Ang alam ko, may 'money involved’ sa mga nagre-red tag sa alaga ko. Monthly daw 'yan. #workfromhomesila”