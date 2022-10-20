"EveryONCE Matters."

K-pop superstars TWICE just celebrated their seventh year in the industry and their fanbase in the Philippines celebrated their feat through donations to two organizations advocating for mental health.

PH-based TWICE Fan Voting Union (TFVUnion) hosted the fundraiser and donated a total of P22,377.03 split between MentalHealthPH, Inc. and international non-profit foundation National Association of People Against Bullying.

We have donated $180 to https://t.co/r2fHaGDtHe and ₱11,688 to https://t.co/Uek7kMWlGQ (total of $379.20) Both donations were made under TWICE & ONCE’s name. Thank you to all the ONCEs who supported this project.#Together1and2 #EveryOnceMatters #TWICE_7TH_ANNIVERSARY pic.twitter.com/R18XgeCi50 — TWICE FAN VOTING UNION (@TFVUnion) October 20, 2022

According to data provided by TFVUnion, the amassed donations were both from local and foreign ONCEs (ONCE is the official name for its fans).

The donations were made under the name "TWICE & ONCE."

TFVUnion launched their "EveryONCE Matters" fundraising project last September 30 and ended on October 17, three days before the K-pop girl group's anniversary.

This was not the only fundraising project TFVUnion held this year as they also hold fundraisers for digital billboard birthday ads in the country for TWICEs members.

WATCH: K-Pop girl group TWICE's lead vocalist, lead dancer, and center Im Nayeon gets a digital billboard birthday ad from Filipino ONCEs at Robinsons Galleria.



The greeting will air until 11 p.m. today, Sept. 22. #HappyNayeonDay pic.twitter.com/iFmpnISOy2 | via @KevAlabaso — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) September 22, 2022

TWICE celebrated their 7th anniversary "Together 1&2" on October 20, around two months after their recent comeback extended play "Between 1&2" was released.

The K-pop supergroup was formed in 2015 under JYP Entertainment, breaking several records and dominating local and overseas charts, eventually earning the moniker "Nation's Girl Group," according to Korean media.