"EveryONCE Matters."
K-pop superstars TWICE just celebrated their seventh year in the industry and their fanbase in the Philippines celebrated their feat through donations to two organizations advocating for mental health.
PH-based TWICE Fan Voting Union (TFVUnion) hosted the fundraiser and donated a total of P22,377.03 split between MentalHealthPH, Inc. and international non-profit foundation National Association of People Against Bullying.
According to data provided by TFVUnion, the amassed donations were both from local and foreign ONCEs (ONCE is the official name for its fans).
The donations were made under the name "TWICE & ONCE."
TFVUnion launched their "EveryONCE Matters" fundraising project last September 30 and ended on October 17, three days before the K-pop girl group's anniversary.
This was not the only fundraising project TFVUnion held this year as they also hold fundraisers for digital billboard birthday ads in the country for TWICEs members.
TWICE celebrated their 7th anniversary "Together 1&2" on October 20, around two months after their recent comeback extended play "Between 1&2" was released.
The K-pop supergroup was formed in 2015 under JYP Entertainment, breaking several records and dominating local and overseas charts, eventually earning the moniker "Nation's Girl Group," according to Korean media.
