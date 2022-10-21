Ne-Yo adds second show in Manila this January

MANILA -- American R&B singer Ne-Yo, who is coming back to the Philippines for a one-night concert on January 23 next year, has added another show due to popular demand.

On Friday, concert promoter Wilbros Live announced that a second show was added on January 23 at 6 p.m. at the Araneta Coliseum. Tickets for the second show will go on sale on October 23 via TicketNet.

The 8 p.m. show, which is now sold out, was moved to 9 p.m..

Ne-Yo is expected to serenade his Filipino fans with his greatest hits and more.

The three-time Grammy winner last held a concert in the Philippines in 2008 when he staged a show also at the Araneta Coliseum.



Among the popular hits of Ne-Yo include "Because Of You," "So Sick," "Miss Independent," "Closer," "Sexy Love," "Mad," "Let Me Love You" and more.

