Ne-Yo coming back to PH for one-night concert

MANILA - American R&B singer Ne-Yo is coming back to the Philippines for a one-night concert.

Ne-Yo will take the stage of the Araneta Coliseum on January 23 next year.

According to concert promoter Wilbros Live, Ne-Yo will be performing his greatest hits and more.

The three-time Grammy winner last held a concert in the Philippines in 2008 when he staged a show also at the Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets to the show will go on sale on October 15 via TicketNet.

Among the popular hits of Ne-Yo include "π˜‰π˜¦π˜€π˜’π˜Άπ˜΄π˜¦ π˜–π˜§ 𝘠𝘰𝘢,” “𝘚𝘰 𝘚π˜ͺ𝘀𝘬,” “π˜”π˜ͺ𝘴𝘴 𝘐𝘯π˜₯𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯π˜₯𝘦𝘯𝘡,” “𝘊𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘳,” “𝘚𝘦𝘹𝘺 π˜“π˜°π˜·π˜¦,” “π˜”π˜’π˜₯,” “π˜“π˜¦π˜΅ π˜”π˜¦ π˜“π˜°π˜·π˜¦ 𝘠𝘰𝘢” and more.

