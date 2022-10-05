Ne-Yo coming back to PH for one-night concert

MANILA - American R&B singer Ne-Yo is coming back to the Philippines for a one-night concert.

Ne-Yo will take the stage of the Araneta Coliseum on January 23 next year.

According to concert promoter Wilbros Live, Ne-Yo will be performing his greatest hits and more.

The three-time Grammy winner last held a concert in the Philippines in 2008 when he staged a show also at the Araneta Coliseum.

Tickets to the show will go on sale on October 15 via TicketNet.

Among the popular hits of Ne-Yo include "𝘉𝘦𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘴𝘦 𝘖𝘧 𝘠𝘰𝘶,” “𝘚𝘰 𝘚𝘪𝘤𝘬,” “𝘔𝘪𝘴𝘴 𝘐𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘦𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵,” “𝘊𝘭𝘰𝘴𝘦𝘳,” “𝘚𝘦𝘹𝘺 𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘦,” “𝘔𝘢𝘥,” “𝘓𝘦𝘵 𝘔𝘦 𝘓𝘰𝘷𝘦 𝘠𝘰𝘶” and more.

