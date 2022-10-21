It’s here! The 1975 return to Manila for a concert

Photo from PULP Live World's Facebook page

MANILA – British rock band The 1975 is returning to the Philippines in 2023 to hold a concert.

The PULP Live World announced on Friday that the band is set to perform live at the SM Mall of Asia Arena on May 3, 2023.

“It’s happening. It’s here. And it’s real,” it said.

The tickets for the “At Their Very Best 2023” show will go on sale starting Nov. 2 through the SM Tickets outlets nationwide and smtickets.com.

Last July, the group made a comeback with the latest single "Part Of The Band" as it released a new album.

The band also dropped the music video for "Part Of The Band" and initially teased its studio album "Being Funny In A Foreign Language.”

The 1975 last performed in the Philippines at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sept. 11, 2019. The band's first concert in Manila was in 2015 and it also took part in the "In the Mix" music festival in 2016.

The 1975 is known for hits like “Chocolate,” “Girls,” and “Sex” to name a few.

