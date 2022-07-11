British rock band The 1975 has returned with its latest single "Part Of The Band" as it is set to release a new album.

The band has also dropped the music video for "Part Of The Band" and revealed that its upcoming studio album "Being Funny In A Foreign Language" will be released on October 14.

It will be the band's follow-up to its fourth studio album "Notes on a Conditional Form" which was released back in May 2020.

The 1975 last performed in the Philippines at the Mall of Asia Arena on September 11, 2019. The band first concert in Manila was in 2015 and took part in the "In the Mix" music festival in 2016.

The 1975 is known for hits like “Chocolate,” “Girls,” and “Sex” to name a few.

WATCH THE MUSIC VIDEO HERE: