Isabel Oli grateful at 40

MANILA -- Actress Isabel Oli took to social media to express her gratitude as she turned 40 on October 20.

"Thank you God for blessing me 40 years of existence. I pray to celebrate more years with You, Lord. Thank You for your unceasing love and guidance. I've seen how You've moved in my life all throughout these years. It hasn't been a perfect journey, but I am blessed knowing that You have given what's best for me," Oli wrote on Instagram.

The actress also thanked God for her loving family, especially for her husband, actor-director John Prats.

"Thank You for giving me my Daytia and Prats family. A very special mention to my ever-loving, patient, kindhearted husband @johnprats, to our kids @featherprats @freedomprats @forestprats who are the light and joy of our home. You made my heart full and complete by bringing them into my life. You have given me so much. I know I can't thank you enough, Lord," Oli shared.

In the end, Oli also shared her prayer.

"As I celebrate another year, I pray for love, peace, and joy to fill everyone's hearts as we continue to face the uncertainties this pandemic brings. Praying fervently too, that all these will come to an end," Oli added.

On Wednesday, Prats released a video clip of Oli in a photo shoot as she greeted his "greatest love" on her birthday.



Last August, the couple also shared an update about their dream house.

Prats and Oli got married in 2015. They have three children together.