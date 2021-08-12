MANILA -- Several months since announcing that they will be moving into a new home, celebrity couple John Prats and Isabel Oli took to social media to share an update about their dream house.

On Instagram, Oli showed a picture of her and their two kids visiting the construction of their new home.

“Another day, another blessing. Forever grateful. Thank you God,” Oli said in the caption. She also tagged her husband Prats and the actor’s parents.

“Ang Probinsyano” actor and “It’s Showtime” director Prats also uploaded the photo on his Instagram account.

“A HOUSE is built with boards and beams, a HOME is built with love and dreams. Miss ko na po kayo,” he quipped.

Before 2020 ended, the couple announced the start of the construction of their new home.

In a YouTube vlog entry, Prats and Oli shared their Christmas Day trip to the lot where their house will be built, with a breathtaking view of the city.

Prats and Oli got married in 2015. They have three children together.