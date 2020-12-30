John Prats, Isabel Oli to start 2021 with construction of new home

MANILA — Celebrity couple John Prats and Isabel Oli are immediately marking a milestone at the open of 2021: the start of the construction of their new home.

In their latest YouTube vlog entry, Prats and Oli shared their Christmas Day trip to the lot where their house will be built, with a breathtaking view of the city.

“I can’t wait [na itayo] ‘yung bahay namin dito next year which is five days na lang, itatayo na siya. Uumpisahan na siya,” Oli said.

Prats and Oli got to the location by motorcycle — their first ride together in their eight years as a couple.

Prats first shared a glimpse of the lot in October, writing on Instagram at the time: “A house is made with walls and beams; a home is built with love and dreams.”

Prats and Oli got married in 2015. They have three children together.