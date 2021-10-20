Photo from John Prats' Instagram account

Actor-director John Prats took to social media to greet his wife Isabel Oli, who turned 40 years old on Wednesday.

On Instagram, Prats released a video clip of Oli in a photo shoot while calling the actress his greatest love.

“Gusto ko lang din magpasalamat sa 'yo dahil alam natin na hindi lang tayo sa ginhawa magkasama, dahil 'pag nadadapa ako, lagi kang andyan para saluhin ako. Ikaw ang greatest love ko, alam ko kung bakit binigay ka sa akin ni God, dahil mamahalin mo kami habang buhay,” he said.

“Happy birthday po ulit, and ang wish ko ay matupad ang lahat ng wish mo. I love you sooo much! You’re my ticket to paradise.”

Last August, the couple also shared an update about their dream house, several months since announcing that they will be moving into a new home.

On Instagram, Oli showed a picture of her and their two kids visiting the construction site of their new home.

“Another day, another blessing. Forever grateful. Thank you God,” Oli said in the caption. She also tagged her husband Prats and the actor’s parents.

Prats and Oli got married in 2015. They have three children together.