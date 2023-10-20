MMFF entry 'Gomburza' a milestone for Enchong Dee

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Enchong Dee considers his role in the historical film 'Gomburza" a milestone.

Appearing on ANC's "Headstart" on Friday, Dee who was with the film's director Pepe Diokno, expressed his happiness to bag his dream role.

An official entry to this year's Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF),

"Gomburza" is a film about the three Filipino priests who were executed for orchestrating a mutiny against Spain in 1872.

The three martyr-priests Padre Mariano Gomez, Jose Burgos, and Jacinto Zamora will be played by Dante Rivero, Cedrick Juan, and Dee, respectively.

"This is something I've always wanted to do every time people would ask me before. If they ask me what's your dream role, I would always say either historical or biopic. Then I got both in this film. So I am very happy, I am very blessed with this film," says Dee.

Dee admitted that he prayed to get cast in the movie.

"When I first found out about it I was like I would consistently pray for it just to make sure that I will get the role of Padre Jacinto Zamora. Then when we finally started the production and I was like, 'okay this is mine, I will make sure that whatever experience I have for the past 17 years that I've been working I will make sure that I will apply it to this project," Dee shared.

Dee said it's an honor for him to be a medium in revisiting history through the movie "Gomburza."

"I remember when I was in high school, we got to watch 'Jose Rizal.' That film made me understand and dig deep on the struggles and challenges in our history. And film showing is always a good tool for us to get educated. So now that I am in the position wherein I can shine a light on our certain personalities in our history, specifically Padre Jacinto Zamora and of course the Gomburza, it's an honor. And at the same time, I am very glad because this will educate and at the same time entertain our students," Dee said

The historical film produced by Jesuit Communications and MQuest Ventures and helmed by award-winning filmmaker Diokno will open in cinemas on December 25.

For his part, Diokno said "Gomburza" is the first historical film he has done.

"It's also I think the biggest film, in scale that I've done. But I think at the end of the day, it's just really a story that we all felt needed to be told. And I am really grateful that JesCom has produced this movie and we got the opportunity to produce it with MQuest, of course. It's very timely also because a lot of the themes in the film are themes that are still I think present until today. Theme of injustice, theme of wanting freedom and having a society that's sort of divided, those are the themes that are in the film," Diokno said.

Other cast members include Epi Quizon, Jaime Fabregas, Carlitos Siguion-Reyna, Khalil Ramos, Elijah Canlas, Neil Ryan Sese, Paolo O’Hara, Tommy Alejandrino, Gerry Kaimo, Dylan Ray Talon, Jomari Angeles, Bon Lentejas, and Arnold Reyes.

Early this week, MMFF announced that "Gomburza" made the cut for its 2023 edition.

