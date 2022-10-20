Actor-director Jeffrey Hidalgo proudly raised the Philippine flag at the International Film Festival Manhattan 2022 in New York.

This, as Hidalgo bagged the Best Director Feature Film award in the international competition with his movie “Lampas Langit.”

Hidalgo took to social media to share the good news to netizens where he dedicated the award to everyone who had been part of the film.

“I am still in awe. Thank you Lord! I dedicate this award to everyone involved in our film 'Lampas Langit' (‘Beyond Heaven’). I couldn’t have done this without you guys,” he said in the caption.

Written by Raquel Villavicencio, “Lampas Langit” is a four-character ensemble film. “Of course, I also want the material to have a very good story,” Hidalgo said. “When Kelly [Villavicencio] sent it to me, it was only a storyline then.

“I really like dark materials, something that will make you think. I guess this material is really an acting vehicle for all the cast members. From Baron Geisler and Ricky Davao to Christine Bermas and Chloe Jenna. It’s a very strong four-character ensemble.”

Aside from Hidalgo, Gerald Anderson’s brother, Ken, also took home an award from the same event after winning the Best Short Film category with his OFW-themed movie “Okay Lng Ako.”

