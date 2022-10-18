MANILA – Ken Anderson, Gerald Anderson’s younger brother, is carving his own name in the entertainment industry as a filmmaker.

Anderson not only made a short film, he also recently won an award in an international film festival in New York.

On Instagram, he proudly share that his movie “Okay Lng Ako” was recognized as Best Short Film at the International Film Festival Manhattan 2022.

The film is about a Filipina OFW in the United States and features Sheena McBride, Brigitte McBride, and Samuel Light.

“First of all, what an honor to win this award. I wanna say thank you to everyone involved in the Manhattan International Film Festival. I wanna say thank you for allowing filmmakers like me to showcase their art to the world,” he said in an Instagram post.

“At the end of the day, I’m just a kid from Mindanao with a dream… On to the next project,” he added.

Anderson made his directorial debut in 2019 with the horror film “Lola.”

