MANILA – Gretchen Barretto has finally allowed her followers to know how she's feeling about the recent engagement of her daughter, Dominique Cojuangco.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Barretto said she could not believe that she will be "planning my daughter Dominique's wedding at age 51."

"I don't know where and how to start," she admitted. "I never had one and never planned one ever."

According to Barretto, her partner Tony Boy Cojuangco has repeatedly reminded her to allow their daughter to enjoy the process of wedding planning.

Overall, the actress seems excited to become a mother-in-law soon.

Dominique announced her engagement last week through an Instagram post showing her massive diamond ring.

In the post, she introduced her fiancé, Michael Hearn, who is also her business partner.