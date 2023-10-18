K-pop singer D.O. to leave SM Entertainment, stay in EXO

D.O. of K-pop group EXO. Photo from EXO's Facebook page

South Korean singer-actor D.O. is leaving his longtime agency SM Entertainment but will remain a member of boy group EXO, the company announced Wednesday.

SM Entertainment confirmed that 30-year-old vocalist established a new agency with his manager, whom he has been working with since his debut, K-pop news website Soompi reported.

"D.O.'s exclusive contract with us will expire in early November," SM said in a statement, as per the Soompi article.

"Following thorough discussions with D.O., it has been decided that he will continue his EXO activities with SM, but will proceed with his acting and individual activities through the newly established agency founded by his and SM's former manager," it added.

The artist born Do Kyung-soo debuted in 2012 as a member of EXO, known for songs like "Growl" and "Ko Ko Bop."

Apart from group activities, D.O. also has a solo music career. Last September, he released his second extended play, "Expectation," led by the single "Somebody."

D.O has also ventured into acting, starring in dramas like "100 Days My Prince" and "Bad Prosecutor" as well as films such as "Along with the Gods" and "The Moon."

A day prior to this development, South Korean media reported that EXO members Sehun and Chanyeol signed exclusive contracts with a new agency, which SM Entertainment denied.

But SM clarified that it allowed the EXO members to conduct "individual activities" through "their own established companies if they wish," according to a separate Soompi report.

