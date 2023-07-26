South Korean singer-actor Do Kyungsoo or D.O stars in the upcoming space film 'The Moon.' Photo from Columbia Pictures



Being a fan of space movies, K-pop star D.O of the boy band EXO has always dreamed of "being able to work on a film set in space." Now, his dream turns into a reality through the upcoming feature "The Moon."

Scheduled to arrive in Philippine cinemas on August 16, "The Moon" tells the story of an astronaut who becomes stranded in space when his spacecraft malfunctions, years after a similar mission ends in tragedy.

In "The Moon," the singer-actor born Do Kyungsoo plays Hwang Sun-woo, a former SEAL member and molecular physics major who joins Korea's space program, only to become the sole survivor of an expedition due to an unforeseen accident.

In a statement, D.O said he joined "The Moon" because he found "the script to be excellent."

"[I] wanted to challenge myself in expressing weightlessness with my body," he said.

"The Moon" is also a reunion project between D.O and director Kim Yong-hwa, who previously worked together in the hit film series "Along with the Gods."

"Do Kyung-soo possesses a gentle persona while also having a very intense face. I thought that through the character of Hwang Sun-woo, we could showcase his hidden passion and determination, providing a fresh impression," Kim said.

The cast also includes Sol Kyung-gu, who starred in the Netflix action film "Kill Boksoon," and Kim Hee-ae of "The World of the Married."

