South Korean actors Sol Kyung-gu, Do Kyung-soo and Kim Hee-ae star in the upcoming space survival film 'The Moon.' Photos courtesy of Columbia Pictures

"The Moon," a South Korean space film that boasts a powerhouse cast, is heading to Philippine cinemas in August.

In a statement, Columbia Pictures said Thursday the movie would screen in local cinemas beginning August 16.

The film tells the story of astronaut Hwang Sun-woo, who is left stranded in space when his spacecraft malfunctions, years after a similar mission ends in tragedy.

The cast includes Sol Kyung-gu, who starred in the Netflix action film "Kill Boksoon"; Do Kyungsoo of K-pop boy band EXO; and award-winning actress Kim Hee-ae of "The World of the Married."

The film is directed by Kim Yong-hwa of "200 Pounds Beauty" and "Along With the Gods" fame.

Columbia Pictures also released the trailer for "The Moon," which shows Sun-woo walking on the moon when solar winds suddenly hit. His colleagues at the space center, meanwhile, scramble to get him home safely.

