LOOK: 'Darna' star Jane de Leon, family enjoy Thailand

Actress Jane de Leon, the lead star of ABS-CBN hit fantasy series "Mars Ravelo's Darna," took to social media to share photos of her family vacation abroad.

On Instagram, De Leon uploaded snaps of her and her loved ones enjoying their time in Thailand, where they tried the local food and visited temples.

Just recently, De Leon made headlines when she met with jeepney drivers in Makati City.

Living up to its message that Darna’s heroism is in everyone, Darna with other cast members of the superhero series were seen interacting with jeepney drivers as well as commuters in Guadalupe, Makati.

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with Avel Sunpongco and Benedict Mique, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on TV5, A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, CineMo, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

