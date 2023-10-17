'Can't Buy Me Love' pilot posts strong viewership numbers

Photos from Star Creatives' Instagram account.

MANILA — (UPDATED) On just its pilot episode, "Can't Buy Me Love" posted strong concurrent viewership numbers, Star Creatives data showed Tuesday.

The first teleserye of Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano logged 454,413 peak concurrent viewers or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time yesterday.

#CBMLNiHao was also the top trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, with 25,000 posts, among other topics related to the show, Star Creatives said.

The pilot episode of "Can't Buy Me Love" reveals the tragic past and the family drama of Pangilinan's and Mariano's characters.

As adults, Caroline and Bingo cross paths at the engagement party of her sister Bettina (Kaila Estrada).

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

RELATED VIDEO: