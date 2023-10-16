'Can't Buy Me Love' pilot explains tragic past of Bingo, Caroline

'Can't Buy Me Love' lead stars Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano. ABS-CBN

MANILA — The pilot episode of the new romance teleserye "Can't Buy Me Love" reveals the tragic past of Donny Pangilinan's and Belle Mariano's characters.

As a child, Pangilinan's character Andrei is essentially orphaned after his mother Annie (Ina Raymundo) mysteriously left to settle a debt, and his alcoholic father Gilbert (Bernard Palanca) appears to die from a heart attack.

At a young age, Andrei tries to make a living at a wet market, where he meets Lola Nene (Nova Villa), whom he saves from a road incident. Andrei is nicknamed Bingo by Nene after winning the said game with him.

Meanwhile, the young Caroline, portrayed as an adult by Mariano, sees her mother (Shaina Magdayao) bloodied after an unidentified person invaded their house.

Caroline is forced to live with her step-family after being taken in by her father (Rowell Santiago). She is made to feel unwelcome by her step-siblings and stepmother, Cindy (Agot Isidro), who makes it a point to remind her that she is not part of their family.

As adults, Caroline and Bingo cross paths at the engagement party of her sister Bettina (Kaila Estrada).

“Can’t Buy Me Love” airs new episodes on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Jeepney TV, TFC, iWantTFC, Netflix, A2Z, and TV5.

