3 ABS-CBN primetime shows log new viewership records

MANILA — New revelations and chapters made ABS-CBN teleseryes “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” “The Iron Heart,” and “Senior High” log new viewership records on Monday.

As a new story unfolds for Tanggol (Coco Martin), FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” gained 478,297 concurrent viewers — or those watching on Kapamilya Online Live at the same time.

Tanggol’s gang failed to escape while the protagonist was beaten up by the friend of Olga (Irma Adlawan), as Bubbles (Ivana Alawi) came to the rescue.

Olga also failed to kill Mokang (Lovi Poe) after planting bombs during her wedding day.

Meanwhile, “The Iron Heart” got 451,538 peak concurrent after a main character was revealed to be alive.

Priam (Albert Martinez) was revealed to be alive and the new Tatsulok leader Apollo (Richard Gutierrez) will attempt to rescue him.

However, Eros (Jake Cuenca) will be a major roadblock to Apollo as he will face the army of Tatsulok.

In “Senior High,” Archie (Elijah Canlas) revealed to his family that Harry is the father of Sky (Andrea Brillantes). The series got 152,702 concurrent viewers.

Manang Lydia (Sylvia Sanchez) also revealed to Sky that she saw someone leaving the10th floor when Luna died.

The last time all ABS-CBN primetime shows logged viewership records on the same day was on May 31 with the revenge drama series “Dirty Linen.”

