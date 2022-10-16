Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao and K-pop superstar Sandara Park guest on the South Korean variety show 'Knowing Bros.' Screenshot from JTBC Entertainment on YouTube

South Korean variety show "Knowing Bros" teased Saturday its upcoming episode featuring Filipino boxing legend Manny Pacquiao.

TV network JTBC uploaded on YouTube a 2-minute trailer showing Pacquiao in the show's iconic school uniform, accompanied by K-pop superstar and former Philippine-based celebrity Sandara Park.

"Knowing Bros," which airs every Saturday, takes on a high school classroom setting wherein the hosts interview the guests, who pose as a transfer students. In the show's second half, the hosts and guests usually play games or engage in improvisational acting.

The trailer showed "transfer student" Pacquiao entering the classroom and asking "Who's the boss here?" before cutting to a scene of him pretending to confront host Kang Ho-dong, a top ssireum (Korean traditional wrestling) athlete.

K-pop idol Kim Yohan of the boy band WEi is also a guest on the episode.

Aside from "Knowing Bros," Pacquiao is also set to appear in the Oct. 23 episode of "Running Man," another popular Korean variety show.

The Filipino boxing icon is currently in South Korea to promote an exhibition match with martial artist DK Yoo.

In 2017, Pacquiao also appeared as a guest in the now-defunct Korean variety show "Infinite Challenge."

