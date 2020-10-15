‘Iyon talaga ang plan’: Kathryn agrees with Daniel on getting married before they turn 30

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla agree on getting married before they turn 30. YouTube: Star Cinema

MANILA — Kathryn Bernardo did not hesitate to answer whether she agreed with her long-time boyfriend Daniel Padilla’s recent pronouncement about getting married before they turn 30.

Padilla shared his personal timeline for settling down in a virtual conference for his recent concert “Apollo,” saying he hopes to exchange vows with Bernardo within five years.

A week later, it was Bernardo’s turn to get quizzed on the same topic, as she and Padilla faced press members in the virtual media launch of “The House Arrest of Us,” their digital movie series scheduled to premiere on October 24 on KTX.ph and on October 25 on iWantTFC.

Asked for her reaction to Padilla’s statement, Bernardo answered: “Before 30? Yeah, iyon naman talaga ‘yung deal namin. May ilang panahon pa kami before we turn 30.”

“Actually, iyon naman talaga ‘yung plan. Of course, agree,” she told ABS-CBN News’ MJ Felipe on Wednesday. (See the 42:20 mark of the video below.)

Bernardo turned 24 in March, while Padilla turned 25 in April.

Regarded as the top “love team” of their generation and screen superstars with a string of blockbuster hits to their name, “KathNiel” have been a real-life couple for over eight years.

Their upcoming digital offering, “The House Arrest of Us,” happens to feature them as characters set to be wed, but with the complication of their respective families being at odds.

“Napag-uusapan naman namin ni DJ,” Bernardo said of marriage. “I think nasa tamang age na kami para i-ready ang mga sarili namin ‘pag dumating tayo sa punto na ‘yon.”

“Now, iyon ‘yung dahilan kung bakit kami nagtatrabaho. Lahat ng kailangan i-ready. Kasi malaking step ‘yon. Pagdating doon, at least ready na kami, and relax na lang,” she added, echoing Padilla’s earlier statement.

Padilla, who was seated beside Bernardo during the press event, was noticeably all-smiles as his girlfriend shared their plans as a couple.

They then shared a laugh when Bernardo answered whether she agreed with Padilla’s other statement — about becoming a father preferably as soon as they get married.

“Siya ‘yung magbubuntis!” Bernardo quipped.