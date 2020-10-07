‘Ayoko patagalin’: Daniel Padilla hopes to marry Kathryn Bernardo before he turns 30

MANILA — Daniel Padilla is hoping to marry his long-time girlfriend and onscreen partner Kathryn Bernardo within the next five years.

Padilla, 25, opened up about his personal goals Tuesday during a virtual conference for his upcoming digital concert “Apollo,” which is happening on October 11 via KTX.ph.

The screen superstar was asked about the topic of marriage in light of his other project, the romantic-comedy series “The House Arrest of Us,” which sees him and Bernardo as a couple set to be wed.

In real life, Padilla is setting sights on marrying Bernardo, his partner of eight years, before he turns 30. Bernardo is 24 years old.

“My dream wedding would be a beach wedding… Ang nakikita ko talaga after three or four years, basta before ako mag-30, iyon ang gusto ko,” he said.

“Ayoko masyado patagalin na umabot na sa range ng 30s, kasi ‘pag tumapak na sa 30, ang bilis na naman, e. Sana before 30, maging swabe na ang lahat at matuloy ang kasal.”

Asked whether he and Bernardo have discussed wedding plans, Padilla opted to keep mum on details: “Kami ni Kathryn, hindi pa… Not soon — pero soon. Ganoon na lang.”

‘ADULTING STAGE’

One of the reasons Padilla prefers to get married soon, he explained, is related to becoming a father. He answered in the affirmative when asked if parenthood was a factor in his plans.

“Why not? Why wait?” he said, referring to having a child of his own. “Kung okay naman ang sitwasyon. At least kung hindi ka pa masyadong matanda, puwede ka pa makipaglaro. Kaya rin gusto ko siya maging goal, iyong edad.”

The pandemic lockdown, he said, has also been an opportunity for him to assess his and Bernardo’s readiness for married life.

“Feel na feel na namin ‘yung adulting stage. Ramdam na namin, lalo na nitong nag-lockdown. Tumatanda na ako, ganoon na ‘yung na-pi-feel mo,” he said.

He cited as examples handling their own finances, as well as making household decisions despite still living with their respective families.

“Doon ko nakikita kay Kathryn na handa na siya maging asawa ko!” he quipped, laughing.

Turning serious, Padilla shared that he has been saving up for his future family, saying that when the time comes, he would want to have the option to spend more time with them, rather than his career.

“Kailangan pa mag-ipon para sa panahon na magpa-pamilya na, hindi ka naghahabol sa trabaho, pamilya, trabaho, pamilya. Steady ka lang, may oras ka para sa pamilya mo,” he said.