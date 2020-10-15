'Bagong Umaga' to premiere on A2Z Channel 11 on Oct. 26

MANILA -- ABS-CBN on Wednesday released the latest trailer of its upcoming drama series “Bagong Umaga," which is set to premiere on October 26.

“Bagong Umaga" will be part of A2Z Channel 11’s programming lineup.

“Bagong Umaga” tells the story of six individuals with challenges in love and in their respective families, and whose lives intersect and become each other’s source of friendship and strength.

The RGE Drama production stars Heaven Peralejo Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Yves Flores, Michelle Vito, and Kiko Estrada.

“Bagong Umaga” will also be available on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming) and TFC (overseas subscription).

With its inclusion as an A2Z offering, “Bagong Umaga” will join other ongoing ABS-CBN dramas airing on Channel 11: “Ang Probinsyano,” “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam.”

“Bagong Umaga” is one of several ABS-CBN series in production, alongside the recently announced “La Vida Lena” and “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”