WATCH: ‘Bagong Umaga’ teaser confirms it’s also coming to A2Z

MANILA — Kapamilya viewers can look forward to more ABS-CBN dramas on free television, with the confirmation of the upcoming “Bagong Umaga” as part of A2Z’s programming lineup.

Magkakaibang pagkatao, magkakakabit ang kwento! #BagongUmaga. I-follow mo na ang story nila. Ngayong October 26 na! 💜 #RGEDramaUnit pic.twitter.com/GgcT6IizuQ — RGE Drama Unit (@rgedramaunit) October 7, 2020

In the teaser of “Bagong Umaga” released Wednesday, the newly rebranded Channel 11, where ABS-CBN is airing some of its programs starting October 10, was listed alongside other viewing venues.

“Bagong Umaga” tells the story of six individuals with challenges in love and in their respective families, and whose lives intersect and become each other’s source of friendship and strength.

The RGE Drama production stars Heaven Peralejo, Tony Labrusca, Barbie Imperial, Yves Flores, Michelle Vito, and Kiko Estrada.

LOOK: The stellar cast that will make #BagongUmaga a masterpiece! 💜 I-follow mo na sila. Ngayong Oktubre na sa ating Kapamilya Channel at Kapamilya Online Live! #RGEDramaUnit pic.twitter.com/IEw0AXr0de — RGE Drama Unit (@rgedramaunit) October 7, 2020

Slated for an October 26 premiere, “Bagong Umaga” will be available on Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), TFC (overseas subscription), and A2Z (free TV).

With its inclusion as an A2Z offering, “Bagong Umaga” will join other ongoing ABS-CBN dramas slated to air on Channel 11: “Ang Probinsyano,” “Ang Sa Iyo Ay Akin,” and “Walang Hanggang Paalam.”

“Bagong Umaga” is one of several ABS-CBN series in production, alongside the recently announced “La Vida Lena” and “Huwag Kang Mangamba.”