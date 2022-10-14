MANILA — Actress Maxene Magalona sees her “glass overflowing” as a single woman without a child, she shared Friday, in her first confirmation of having separated from her husband.

On Instagram, Magalona posted a photo of her eating by herself at a restaurant, crediting her “trusty phone timer” for taking the snap.

“No date? No problem!” she wrote. “Perks of being single and childless: You have full control of your schedule. You can literally do anything you want on any day at whatever time.”

Magalona, 35, then related the activities she has been able to do freely without having to concern herself with the schedule of a family.

“I watch movies in the cinemas alone, take myself out on dates and go on long solo drives especially when my vibration is low. One time, I even felt the sudden urge to buy crystals for extra protection and I was able to do it easily because I have no one else to think of but myself,” she said.

“Life is all about perspective. Do you see your glass half empty or half full? I see mine overflowing.”

Magalona’s mention of being single came nearly a year after the first rumors of her separation from her husband, Rob Mananquil. While she would chronicle her journey of healing in the months that followed, Magalona would not categorically say that her marriage has ended.

Whenever asked by her followers about her marriage, Magalona would remind them that despite being public figures, actors are human beings who also deserve their privacy especially when it comes to personal matters.

