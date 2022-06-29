Maxene Magalona explains videos of her breaking down

Maxene Magalona breaks down in tears in videos she posted on Instagram on June 29. Instagram: @maxenemagalona

MANILA — After sharing a video compilation of her breaking down in tears which alarmed her followers, actress Maxene Magalona clarified on Wednesday the circumstances of the recordings through an Instagram live session.

Magalona posted the selfie videos showing her in tears on Wednesday afternoon. The compilation was set to the song “Easy On Me” by Adele, and was captioned with, “Current mood.”

The post drew supportive and concerned comments from Magalona’s friends and followers, with some speculating as to the reason behind her emotional breakdown.

A few hours later, Magalona went live on Instagram to explain her post.

“I just decided to go live and let you guys know that I’m okay. So many of you sent me hugs and love, and I really, really appreciate all of them. I just want you guys to see that I’m okay,” she said.

“I’m so sorry if any of you got startled or surprised with the reel that I posted. Not that I’m explaining or have to explain myself, but I just want to show you that I’m okay. Something inside me lang kanina, while I was crying today, just thought of creating that reel.”

Magalona emphasized that the recordings were taken last year in Manila, saying, “I just sort of documented myself crying because I didn’t understand how and why I kept crying for two weeks straight during that time.”

“I never posted those videos. But today, I felt like creating that reel because I just wanted to share these emotions, because I believe it’s okay not to be okay all the time. I think God whispered to me to post that because I feel a lot of people will be able to relate,” she said.

Magalona, who has been open about her mental health struggles, as well as her means of coping, went on to advise her viewers about confronting emotional pain as a part of the process of healing.

“It’s not easy to be alone and to be feeling anxious, overwhelmed, sad, depressed, so I just wanted to show that you are never alone. We are in this together. If you need to cry, please cry,” she said.

“That’s really something that I struggled with growing up. Now that I’m at this age, I realized that the sooner we face these painful emotions inside of us, the sooner we deal with them and the sooner we feel them, then we will move forward with much clarity and lightness in the heart.”

Magalona pointed out that while a year has passed since she took those videos, the “pain and sadness” remains. The difference now, she said, they no longer overwhelm her.

“I don’t think ever mawawala ‘yun. But that’s fine. Life will be so much more beautiful when we learn how to deal with our pain, when we learn how to process. When you face your pain now, then it will be much easier when it happens again in the future, because we have to accept that pain is a part of life, failure is a part of life. Sadness, grief. Let’s not allow the emotions to get bottled up inside so that we won’t get depressed. We have to release it slowly, so it doesn’t get piled up,” she said.

During the livestream, Magalona’s attention was caught by a comment that asked her “what happened,” pertaining to the reason for her tears in the videos.

Her answer: “Hindi na dapat natin inaalam ang mga detalye, ang dapat nating sini-share ‘yung mga lessons. The details are not important. My story is different from your story, but the pain is the same, the suffering is the same.

“We are not here to discuss the details, we are not here to gossip, we are not here to ask what happened. We are just here to be here for each other, to hold space without needing to ask for information, without needing to ask why we’re sad. We’re just here to be with that sadness, and to offer each other kindness.”