BINI drops debut album, retro MV for ‘Golden Arrow’

MANILA — The breakout P-pop girl group BINI released on Thursday its debut album, “Born To Win,” alongside the music video for its latest single, “Golden Arrow.”

The 12-track album includes international versions of the title single, translated to Bahasa, Japanese, Thai, and Spanish.

BINI’s previous one-off release, “Kapit Lang,” is part of the album, along with “Golden Arrow,” which counts as the group’s third official single.

The retro-inspired music video for the latter premiered at the same time as the album’s launch across streaming platforms on Thursday night.

New songs heard for the first time with the album drop are “B HU U R” featuring Kritiko, “Nanana,” “Kinikilig,” “8,” and “Here With You.”

#BINI : 🚨BINI ALBUM - FULL TRACKLIST 🚨



You waited for this! We’re getting 6 new tracks from BINI on their “Born To Win” Album drop this October 14!



Make sure to follow BINI on @Spotify : https://t.co/N68hgiRdnl pic.twitter.com/129tZZcViA — BINI_PH (@BINI_ph) October 3, 2021

Composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, and Sheena, BINI debuted in June after two years as trainees under ABS-CBN’s Star Hunt Academy.

The group also had a pre-debut era with their hit revival of the iconic OPM tune “Da Coconut Nut.”

BINI, as well as its sibling group, the 5-member BGYO, are being groomed as global pop acts, with releases catering to international fans, and planned appearances in foreign channels and events.

BINI and BGYO’s respective album drops — the latter released “The Light” on October 7 — lead up to their joint concert “One Dream” on November 6 and 7, via KTX.ph.

