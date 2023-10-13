Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Star Music has released Regine Velasquez's new single, a cover of Roxette's "It Must Have Been Love," from her upcoming album "Reginified."

The song, which is now out on various music streaming platforms, arranged by Raul Mitra with Jonathan Manalo and Velasquez as the overall producers.

"Reginified" will feature songs she previously covered in concerts or on the Sunday variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

She is also set to have a concert in November with a repertoire consisting entirely of rock tunes.

Apart from being one of the artists of ASAP Natin 'To, Velasquez is one of the hosts of ABS-CBN's morning show "Magandang Buhay."

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC