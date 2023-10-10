Home  >  Entertainment

Regine Velasquez gives update on new album 'Reginified'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Oct 10 2023 06:34 PM

MANILA — OPM veteran Regine Velasquez gave an update on her new album.

In an Instagram post, Velasquez posted what looks like an album cover showing her holding a microphone and her signature in the frame.

Velasquez earlier announced that she will be releasing a new album "Reginified," featuring songs she previously covered in concerts or on the Sunday variety show "ASAP Natin 'To."

"I just want let you guys know that I will be recording a new album under Star (Music) and it's going to be called — actually, nanggaling 'to sa inyo eh — 'Reginified.' So watch out for that," Velasquez said.

"Thank you for the title 'Reginified,' we're using that actually," she added. 

