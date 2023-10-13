South Korean actor Kim Young-dae. Photo: Instagram/youngdae0302



South Korean actor Kim Young-dae's fan meeting in Manila has been "postponed indefinitely," with refunds to be given to those who already purchased tickets, the event's local promoter said Friday.

In a statement, CDM Entertainment said the fan meeting, scheduled to take place on October 21 at the New Frontier Theater, would not push through.

"We understand that this isn't pleasant news and we apologize for any inconvenience caused," CDM Entertainment said, without giving the reason behind the postponement.

"We will update you with the new schedule as soon as possible," it told fans.

CDM added that TicketNet would reach out to ticket holders for refunds.

Despite this development, Kim is still scheduled to visit the country in December for the 2023 Asia Artist Awards, which will be held at the Philippine Arena.

Kim is known for starring in dramas such as "The Penthouse: War in Life" and "Sh**ting Stars."

