Photos from Paolo Contis and Baron Geisler's Instagram accounts

MANILA – Actor Paolo Contis joined many Netflix viewers who were reduced to tears after watching the movie “Doll House” starring Baron Geisler.

Contis took to Instagram to share what his face looked like after watching the movie, starring Geisler and child actress Althea Ruedas, calling it “iyak reveal.”

In the photo, Contis could be seen with puffy eyes while wearing a torn t-shirt.

Geisler reposted the actor’s Instagram story, adding: “Legendary bro!! Yakap!!! See you very very soon.”

The two actors have been friends since 1999 after they starred in the ABS-CBN series “Tabing Ilog.”

“Doll House” has been getting positive reviews from netizens since it was released on streaming platform Netflix.

The Marla Ancheta-helmed film became the No. 1 movie locally as of Monday night, as seen on Netflix’s home page and in a screenshot from producer MAVX Productions.

“Doll House” follows the story of Rustin (Geisler), a band member who turns his back on his rock-star lifestyle to reconnect with his past in Rotterdam, Netherlands. There, he ends up caring for a girl (Ruedas) as a day job, which sets him on a journey towards redemption.

