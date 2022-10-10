Baron Geisler film ranks No. 1 on Netflix in PH

Baron Geisler in ‘Doll House.’ Screenshot/Netflix

MANILA — “Doll House,” the drama film starring Baron Geisler and child actress Althea Ruedas, is the top movie title in the Philippines on Netflix three days after its release on the platform.

The Marla Ancheta-helmed film remained the No. 1 movie locally as of Monday night, as seen on Netflix’s home page and in a screenshot from producer MAVX Productions.

“Pinahirapan tayo ni Halle Berry pero the Filipino audience has spoken again and again and again!” MAVX Productions said, referring to the Hollywood actress’ film “Kidnap,” which also released this week.

“Taos puso po kaming nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng nanood ng aming pelikula, the Filipino audience is worth risking and you fuel our passion! You are the best audience in the world! Maraming salamat po!” the group added.

On Instagram, Geisler has been sharing posts from friends and followers tagging him in “Doll House’s” strong debut on Netflix, including praise for his and his co-stars’ performance.

“Doll House” follows the story of Rustin (Geisler), a band member who turns his back on his rock-star lifestyle to reconnect with his past in Rotterdam, Netherlands. There, he ends up caring for a girl (Ruedas) as a day job, which sets him on a journey towards redemption.