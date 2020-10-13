What to expect from Blackpink's upcoming Netflix documentary

The documentary 'Blackpink: Light Up the Sky' will follow how the South Korean girl group was formed as well as its rise to fame. Photo courtesy of Netflix

MANILA — Fans of Blackpink are in for a treat as Netflix is set to release Wednesday a documentary that offers a more intimate look at the formation and rise to fame of one of South Korea's most successful pop acts.

The documentary promises never-before-seen behind-the-scenes footage from the group's Coachella performance and world tour as well as photos and videos from the members' trainee days and childhood, the Blackpink girls said in a virtual press conference on Tuesday.

Jennie, the group's rapper, said the documentary, titled "Blackpink: Light Up The Sky," was a way for the group to become closer to their fans and the public.

"We wanted to show all the hard work manifested on the glamorous stage of Blackpink while also sharing the authentic, the more original moments offstage that we didn't really get to share with the fans before," she said.

"The documentary should also show some new footage that were not shared before, some of the episodes behind the scenes of Coachella," said Jisoo, the group's eldest member.

Blackpink made history last year as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the Coachella music festival in the United States.

Caroline Suh, a Korean-American filmmaker who directed the documentary, said the feature intended to tell the Blackpink story from the perspective of the members themselves.

"I think we were interested in telling the story of how Blackpink came together... what it's like to be a part of this huge phenomenon," said Suh, who was also at the press conference.

"We really wanted to tell the story from the point of view of the members and hear from them, their thoughts and perspectives about what that journey was like," she said.

Memorable scenes

Main vocalist Rosé shared that one of the memorable scenes in the documentary was when the members looked at their footage from their trainee years and childhood.

"That was really fun. We were talking about some of the old episodes, we were teasing each other," she said.

K-pop "idols" would usually spend a number of years training with entertainment companies before they become part of a group and debut.

Blackpink rapper Jennie inside a recording booth. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Main dancer Lisa said fans should look forward to learning about the childhood of Rosé, who was raised in Australia before she moved to Korea to pursue a K-pop career.

"I felt that Rosé's childhood was most impressive," Lisa said.

Filming

While the members have gotten used to creating content for reality programs, Lisa admitted that she felt initially awkward with the documentary's production crew following the group around all day.

"But I think we got more comfortable and later on, we would forget that there was a camera or filming crew shooting us," she said.

Suh said the production team spent "hundreds of hours" going through so much material for the documentary.

"We were lucky that YG [Entertainment] had filmed so much of Blackpink during the training years, and before performances and backstage," she said, referring to the group's talent agency.

Suh shared she even witnessed Blackpink hear "Sour Candy," the group's collaboration with Lady Gaga, prior to the song's release.

Blackpink inside a practice room. Photo courtesy of Netflix

First K-pop content

Aside from being the first Blackpink-centric documentary, the film also marks Netflix's first K-pop original content, which made the girls feel both honored and nervous.

"The fact that so many people will be able to see it globally, it's really great," Rosé said.

Asked why Blackpink was chosen for Netflix's first K-pop content, Suh said Netflix was "obviously fans of the group."

Jisoo also said she was looking forward to hearing from their main producer, Teddy Park.

"I know that Teddy is also featured in the documentary so I am really curious to know what he had to say about us," she said.

Blackpink debuted in 2016 under YG Entertainment, home to powerhouse K-pop acts such as Big Bang, Winner, iKon, and Akdong Musician, among others.

Last October 2, the group released its first full-length Korean-language album with the title track, "Lovesick Girls."

K-pop has been one of South Korea’s most successful cultural exports and is a key component of the “Korean wave” that has swept Asia and other parts of the world in the last 2 decades.