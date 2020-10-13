Blackpink names '5th member'

The members of South Korean girl group Blackpink hold a virtual press conference ahead of the release of their Netflix documentary. Photo courtesy of Netflix

MANILA — The girls of Blackpink apparently consider the man behind their music as a fifth member.

At a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Blackpink member Jisoo said YG Entertainment producer Teddy Park was the group's fifth member.

"I think Teddy also knows us individually very well. He listens to what we have to say to each other and he is able to reflect that into the direction of our music," Jisoo said.

"Teddy is definitely our fifth member," she added.

The press conference was held for the group's upcoming documentary, "Blackpink: Light Up The Sky," which will be available for streaming on Netflix starting Wednesday.

Park, 42, has been responsible for Blackpink's music since the quartet debuted in 2016.

He was a member of 1TYM, a hip-hop act under YG Entertainment that debuted in the late '90s, before becoming an in-house producer at the talent agency.

Aside from Blackpink, Park has also crafted hits for K-pop acts Big Bang, 2NE1, Psy, and Sunmi.

In 2016, he co-founded YG subsidiary The Black Label, which manages K-pop star Jeon Somi and hip-hop artist Zion.T.