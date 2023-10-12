LJ Reyes turned to social media to share several snaps from her recent wedding to her partner, businessman Philip Evangelista.

Evangelista collated the pictures and posted them on Instagram just a few days after they tied the knot.

“The happiest I have ever been because God completed us,” the actress wrote in the caption before quoting a Bible verse which she believes resonates with their journey.

Following her post, several netizens including Reyes’ celebrity friends congratulated them for getting married.

Reyes and Evangelista exchanged vows over the weekend in New York five months after they got engaged.

Reyes surprised her social media followers last May by sharing a collection of photos that seemed to depict a proposal.

In the caption, Reyes shared a Bible verse which states that God has a specific plan and purpose for each individual, and that He loves and cares for His people, even in times of difficulty or uncertainty.

Reyes and her two children, Aki and Summer, have been residing in New York since September 2021.

She moved abroad following her very publicized breakup with actor Paolo Conti, her partner of six years and Summer's father.

Aki is Reyes' son with her former boyfriend, Paulo Avelino.