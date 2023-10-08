LJ Reyes ties the knot with non-showbiz partner

LJ Reyes has officially tied the knot her non-showbiz partner, Philip Evangelista.

Scenes from their wedding were posted on social media by digital creator Mark Baquiran-Espisoto.

Going by his Instagram Stories, Reyes and Evangelista exchanged vows at Eatons Neck in New York on Sunday (Manila time).

Following their garden wedding, Nice Print also shared the couple's official photos as husband and wife.

Reyes surprised her social media followers last May by sharing a collection of photos that seemed to depict a proposal.

In the caption, Reyes shared a Bible verse which states that God has a specific plan and purpose for each individual, and that He loves and cares for His people, even in times of difficulty or uncertainty.

In the first photo, the actress tagged Evangelista, who can be seen in a kneeling position, presenting what seems to be an engagement ring to her.

The subsequent pictures portray the unfolding story of what happened next, as Evangelista proceeds to place the ring on Reyes' finger, followed by an embrace shared between the two of them.

Reyes and her two children, Aki and Summer, have been residing in New York since September 2021.

She moved abroad following her very publicized breakup with actor Paolo Conti, her partner of six years and Summer's father.

Aki is Reyes' son with her former boyfriend, Paulo Avelino.