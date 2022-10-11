Ivana Alawi and Vice Ganda are first-time co-stars in ‘Partners In Crime.’

MANILA — Comedy superstar Vice Ganda has addressed reactions to his co-star Ivana Alawi’s appearance in their upcoming film, “Partners In Crime,” as seen in its teaser.

Released on Monday, the teaser shows the “breakup” between the characters of Vice Ganda and Alawi, who both notably undergo transformations for their roles.

Vice Ganda, who is known for his vibrant and stylish wigs, opts for a simple middle-parted hairstyle for his character. Alawi, meanwhile, appears to wear a shoulder-length curly wig — a departure from her long straight hair in real life.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Following the release of the comedy flick’s teaser, some netizens expressed concern about Alawi’s appearance in particular.

Vice Ganda responded to one Twitter user who said a possible makeover scene would be a “step backwards” in terms of embracing diverse standards of beauty.

Vice Ganda tweeted, unedited: “Anung mali pag ginusto at pinili ng isang taong kulot ang buhok na ipaunat ang buhok nya? Walang mali sa kulot. At wala ring mali kung gusto nyang ipaunat ito. Ang mali ay ang baluktot ang pananaw mo at nagpapanggap kang tuwid! Ang mali ay ung ang nega nega nega mo!”

Makakaasa kang walang ganun. https://t.co/BHFxveiby7 — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 10, 2022

The “It’s Showtime” then had reassuring words for another user who feared that Alawi’s appearance would be the subject of ridicule or would be made fun of.

The reaction was: “As a curly-haired morena, I pray na walang part sa movie na gawing katatawanan ang looks ni Ivana. Otherwise, it's gonna be offensive for me. And disappointing towards Vice Ganda.”

The Kapamilya star answered, “Makakaasa kang walang ganun.”

Have u watched the film yet? Girl 4 sequences pa lang nashu-shoot namin. Don’t stress urself. https://t.co/QhDSwOgtS8 — jose marie viceral (@vicegandako) October 10, 2022

Vice Ganda also pointed out, in another tweet, that the film is still in production, as he replied to an assumption that Alawi’s character will indeed undergo a transformation with straightened hair.

“Have u watched the film yet? Girl 4 sequences pa lang nashu-shoot namin. Don’t stress urself,” Vice Ganda said.

An entry to the Metro Manila Film Festival, “Partners In Crime” began filming in late September under the direction of Cathy Garcia-Molina. The Star Cinema production also marks the big-screen team-up of Vice Ganda and Alawi.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC