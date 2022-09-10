Ivana cherishes chance to star in ABS-CBN series, movie

MANILA – YouTube star and Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi has been on a roll – conquering digital space, primetime series, and now a Metro Manila Film Festival entry.

Alawi is teaming up with the box-office star Vice Ganda in a Cathy Garcia-Molina movie this Christmas “Partners In Crime.”

This comes after she hit a whopping 15 million subscribers on YouTube and starred in the ABS-CBN series “A Family Affair.”

The actress has nothing but gratitude to the Kapamilya network for the opportunities in showbiz.

“I feel super grateful and I’m very thankful to ABS-CBN for the chance and opportunity kasi nung bata ako pangarap ko lang ito eh. At ngayon nagkakatotoo siya dahil sa ABS-CBN. And I’m very grateful. I’m humbled and blessed talaga,” she said during a short media conference Friday.

For her first lead role in an MMFF movie, Alawi revealed saying yes immediately after offering her the project with Vice – even without hearing the story yet.

According to her, it will be an achievement in her career to work with the comedian on the big screen.

“I was so happy and so excited. Hindi nga ako nagtanong kung anong kwento kasi oh my gosh kasi to be with Vice pa lang, malaki na yun para sa kin. It’s an achievement,” Alawi continued.

She is also excited to work with Molina, trusting the award-winning director’s plan for her in the upcoming movie.

Alawi is looking forward to “Partners In Crime” which she described as “a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

“Gusto ko lang i-enjoy ito kasi it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to work with Ms. Vice Ganda and of course, Direk Cathy,” she added.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Partners In Crime” revolves around an ex-couple who will meet each other again before figuring in a crime. The story will journey on how they will survive the situation while having an unsettled issue between them.

The film is one of the two MMFF entries of Star Cinema. Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria are starring the movie “Labyu With An Accent.”

