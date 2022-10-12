Gavin Haley headlines Tarsier Records' 'Nightcap' show

MANILA -- Los Angeles-based artist Gavin Haley is coming to Manila for a one-night show.

The American singer-songwriter is set to perform in Tarsier Records' “Nightcap” event on Thursday, October 13, at 8 p.m. at The Keg in Bonifacio Global City.

Haley, the singer behind the hits “The Way I Am” and “Tati,” is currently promoting his latest album “I Hate You, Don’t Leave Me.”

“Nightcap” is a series of gigs around the metro led by ABS-CBN’s Tarsier Records. Thursday's event will also feature Filipino artists Gessie, Jeremy G, Zion Aguirre, and Recio, who will be performing their latest music.

An after-party with DJ Bandit follows the main show.

