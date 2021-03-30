Tarsier Records launches new acts in 'Class of 2021'

MANILA -- ABS-CBN’s international-forward music label Tarsier Records has introduced new acts with its latest campaign “Class of 2021.”

The announcement of the 2021 lineup comes as the ABS-CBN music label evolves from being the home of electronic dance music or EDM that catered to millennial and Gen Z listeners in its first cycle to having a catalog shaped by its artists’ growth, the music they create, and the sound of today.

“We’ve definitely widened our view on the kind of music we support which I think is a good thing. All that really matters is does it have a vibe and do we think it will connect with our audiences, wherever they may be,” said Tarsier founder and label head Chris Lopez a.k.a. Moophs in a statement.

Reaffirming their ties with Tarsier Records and leading its “Class of 2021” are original signees Inigo Pascual, Kiana Valenciano, Sam Concepcion, Markus, Moophs, Subzylla, Edana, Kyler, YUZON, and Xela.

Other artists who will further shape the label this year are KZ Tandingan and Bugoy Drilon, Chi and Gabs Gibbs of the musical duo GIBBS, former Boyband PH member Russell Reyes, TikTok viral content creator-singer-songwriter Zion Aguirre, and singer-songwriters SAB and Miguel Odron.

Meanwhile, some of the label’s best up-and coming acts to watch out for are rapper Dotty (f.k.a. marc), R&B artists daze, Annette, and Gessie, Spotify Radar 2021 folk-gospel-neo-soul act allen&elle, Singapore-based Filipino artists Tonie Enriquez and Dave Anounuevo, Asian DJ-producers Arthur Tan and Kaiyo, indie artist Recio, and the youngest of the batch Ocean Crosby, a teenage guitar whiz and singer-songwriter.

Launched in 2017, Tarsier Records has been making milestones in the export of Filipino talent in the world stage.

“If there’s anything I’m proud of with our brand, it’s the quality. We don’t release bad music, it’s just not something we do, and we release a lot of music, so I hope that’s perceptible to people,” Moophs said.

“My hope for the label is to continue to grow as a portal for the import and export of good music; a place where artists and fans from anywhere in the world can gather, collaborate, exchange ideas and help tell our collective story. I couldn’t be more excited for what’s ahead,” he added.